Jay Gruden has a simple explanation for extending Colt McCoy

Getty Images

Quarterback Colt McCoy last played in a regular-season game in 2014. He hasn’t been a full-time starter since 2011. But he has value to Washington, prompting them to sign him to a one-year, $7 million extension.

“Why?” coach Jay Gruden said Friday when asked to explain the decision to secure McCoy for another year. “Cause Colt’s a great player to have here. He’s a great backup quarterback, he’s a great quarterback in general and if something happens to Alex — knock on wood — I know that our team is in good hands and that position, you don’t want to mess around with.”

Some coaches would be concerned about jinxing their starter, even with the wood-rapping caveat, by having a veteran backup ready to go. Former Packers G.M. Ted Thompson once explained that he didn’t have an established veteran behind Aaron Rodgers to avoid such a jinx (which may be one of the reasons why Thompson is now the former G.M. of the Packers).

Washington has had a high opinion of McCoy for a while. When the team wrestled with the Kirk Cousins contract conundrum in 2017, serious consideration was given to paying McCoy $3 million or so to start instead of giving Cousins $24 million under the franchise tag.

Although Smith firmly is entrenched as the starter, he plays with a physicality that can get him injured. And that can end up validating the decision to keep McCoy around for the next two seasons.