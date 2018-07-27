Jets announce ArDarius Stewart’s two-game suspension

Getty Images

The Jets announced ArDarius Stewart‘s two game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. The announcement was expected after word leaked last week that the receiver had tested positive for a diuretic or a masking agent.

Stewart can participate in all preseason practices and games, but he will miss regular-season games against Detroit and Miami. He becomes eligible to return to work September 17.

Stewart, a third-round pick last season, caught six passes as a rookie.