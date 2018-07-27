Jets hold first training camp practice without Sam Darnold

AP

The Jets drafted Sam Darnold to be their quarterback of the future, but they were surely hoping to have him on the practice field in the present.

That’s not the case, however. Darnold, the third overall pick in this year’s draft, has not yet signed his contract and that means the first practice of Jets training camp got underway without him on Friday afternoon.

With salaries slotted under the current CBA, the Jets and Darnold are likely trying to find agreement on contract language concerning salary offsets in the event Darnold does not see out his rookie deal and signing bonus cash flow.

While that gets worked out, Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater will be taking the snaps at quarterback for the Jets. A short absence from camp might not hurt Darnold’s chances of beating them out for the starting job all that much, but any time missed is a chance for the others to help their case in the eyes of the Jets coaching staff.