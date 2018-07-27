Jets place Rontez Miles on PUP, Courtney Upshaw on NFI

Getty Images

The Jets moved safety Rontez Miles to the physically unable to perform list to begin training camp. They listed defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw on the non-football injury/illness list.

Miles injured his knee early in the organized team activities.

The team did not announce what ailment Upshaw has. The veteran signed with the Jets on June 15.

Both players can return to practice when cleared. However, if Miles and/or Upshaw are not activated by final cutdown day September 3, the Jets would then have to decide whether to place them on their respective reserve lists, release them, trade them, or count them on their active roster.