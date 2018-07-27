Julio Jones says he wasn’t going to hold out

Getty Images

Word early this week was that Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was going to hold out of Falcons training camp because he wanted the team to address his contract.

That fit with the way Jones handled the rest of the offseason as he skipped voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp, but any initial plans became a moot point once the team and Jones reached agreement on a deal that will bump his pay more than $2 million this season.

Moot or not, Jones reported to camp and told reporters on Friday that those reports about his plans weren’t accurate. Jones said he was working on his own to get in the best shape possible and that he’d spoken to coach Dan Quinn and teammates to tell them that he would be at camp.

“I was already gonna come here. They took care of it. We knew all along we were gonna get it handled,” Jones said.

The revised deal Jones struck with the team this week comes with the expectation that they will come back after the season to address a deal that runs beyond the two years left on his current deal. Jones said he spoke to team owner Arthur Blank about being a “Falcon for life,” so it seems all is well in Atlanta between the team and its top receiver.