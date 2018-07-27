Kevin Colbert isn’t concerned about Le’Veon Bell making business decisions

Getty Images

With Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell likely headed for the open market in March, some wonder whether Bell will be making any “business decisions” this year regarding playing with injury and/or avoiding injury and/or not wanting to be overloaded with touches in order to minimize the risk of injury. Steelers G.M. Kevin Colbert has no such concerns.

“I never worry about Bell’s competitiveness,” Colbert said Friday, via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He wants to be prove he’s the best. He wants to put team over individual goals.”

Some of that may be wishful thinking from Colbert. If Bell truly wanted to put team first, he would have done a long-term deal that dropped his cap number for 2018, allowing teammates to be signed or extended. Also, he’d show up for training camp and the preseason, in order to be even better prepared to help the team win as many games as possible.

Bell’s decision to wait to sign his $14.55 million franchise tender until Labor Day weekend clearly represents the placement of individual objectives over team goals, and he has every right to do it. As he gets closer and closer to the long-term deal that the Steelers have kept him from getting on the open market for two straight years by applying the franchise tag, Bell surely will be thinking about the impact of a significant injury on his payday.

Can he set that aside? Maybe he can, maybe he can’t. During a recent episode of #PFTPM, PFT Live co-host Chris Simms explained the distress that then-Broncos receiver Brandon Marshall experienced as he prepared for a late-season game in a contract year. (The episode appears in the podcast player below.)

Bell plays one of the most physically demanding positions in any sport. The risk of serious injury is constant. Surely, he’ll think about the potential impact of a Week 16 or Week 17 torn ACL on his financial prospects.

And when the playoffs come (if the Steelers qualify), he’ll surely think about the increased risk he’ll be taking by playing a higher-than-usual intensity game for peanuts in comparison to his regular-season pay, and pressed peanut sweepings in comparison to what he’s poised to pocket in March.