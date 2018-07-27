LeSean McCoy: My main focus is football

AP

Bills running back LeSean McCoy reported for training camp as expected this week and he said on Thursday that his mind is only on football.

A home invasion at McCoy’s house in Georgia this offseason left his ex-girlfriend injured and making suggestions that the running back may have been involved as the two had been at odds for some time. Police are continuing to investigate the incident, which is why McCoy avoided answering questions on that topic when he spoke to reporters.

“Right now, it’s an open investigation so I’ll leave it at that,” McCoy said, via the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “Right now, my main focus is being here with my teammates, my team, trying to build together during camp to reach our goal together, which is a championship.”

McCoy said he spoke to Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula on Wednesday and said they are “backing me 110 percent.” Coach Sean McDermott sent a similar message by saying the team has done due diligence on the matter and “feel we can move on at this time” with McCoy as a member of the team.

It would be a big plus for the Buffalo offense if things remain that way as McCoy remains the focal point of the offense in his fourth season with the team.