Malcolm Jenkins: Jerry Jones is a “bully” for anthem stance

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 27, 2018, 12:58 PM EDT
Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins made clear his problems with the NFL’s now-shelved national anthem policy, and now he’s expressed his feelings about the guy who wants to make obedience a condition of employment.

According to Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com, Jenkins said he’s always felt supported by Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, and clearly doesn’t feel players are as respected in Dallas.

“Jeffrey’s been very supportive of us from the beginning,” Jenkins said. “I don’t see Jeffrey as a bully like Jerry Jones is. Lucky for me, I don’t play for the Cowboys, nor would I want to.

“It’s unfortunate that you have owners like him that use his position to intimidate and intentionally thwart even the idea of his players thinking individually or having a voice about issue that effect their communities daily. It’s unfortunate.”

Jones has made it clear he expects all Cowboys players to stand, even though the league has hit pause on any anthem policy while they actually consult with players on coming up with a new one. But Jenkins said the old policy was flawed from the beginning, since it was intended to pacify President Donald Trump.

“They’re afraid of our president I think they’re afraid of half of our fan base so they try to appease both sides and they end up not satisfying anybody,” Jenkins said. “They know more than anybody that it’s not about the flag, it’s not about the anthem. They’ve been right along with us. They met with police along with us, we invited them to our events, they’ve seen our meetings with community activists. They know it has nothing to do with the military. The fact that they continue that rhetoric further divides this league and further divide players and owners and even our country. It continues to push that narrative that’s frankly not true.”

Again, Jenkins’ words underscore the quagmire the league has gotten itself into, and how difficult it will be to create a solution that pleases more than one very partisan base on either end of the political spectrum.

48 responses to “Malcolm Jenkins: Jerry Jones is a “bully” for anthem stance

  3. Sorry, you mean you dont like an employer who has rules that you must abide by like 99.999% of other working Americans have to do on a daily basis to remain employed and not reprimanded?

  9. Cowboys fan here. I agree with Malcolm Jenkins. Jerry is like Trump in that he has an isatiable need to be talked about. Pretty disgusting, in my opinion.

  11. The owner of my company is a bully too, Malcolm.

    He asks us to dress and act professional at all times. Can you believe the nerve of some people?

  12. Uh…if its not about the flag or the anthem, then stop piggy-backing on the flag and the anthem to make your social justice points.

  14. So let me get this straight.

    Shoehorning a protest into a time for fans to watch a game – as entertainment and pause for a moment to reflect upon those who have fallen to allow us such luxuries is not bullying.

    But an employer saying when you are on my time you will act in an appropriate manner is bullying.

    Got it

  16. I DONT watch football for POLITICAL or PERCEIVED SOCIAL INJUSTICE PROTESTS…… I watch it to be entertained & relax with some friends…….
    Players need to understand that their is a time & place to voice & protest their personal issues & during the anthem or the game is NOT THAT TIME!!!!

  18. “players thinking individually or having a voice about issue that effect their communities daily. I have a hard time believing any players live in a community ravaged by drugs, crime, and gun violence. You may have come from a community like this but i’m willing to bet you got the hell out of there. I’d also be willing to bet this is a gated community or there is a gate to enter your property. Wonder why?

  19. The owner of my company is a bully too, Malcolm.

    He asks us to dress and act professional at all times. Can you believe the nerve of some people?
    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    When do they play the anthem at your company?

  20. I can punch you and tell you that it doesn’t hurt, but that’s up to you to decide.

    Players can tell the fans that the protests aren’t disrespectful or about the flag or military, but…

  23. Jerry is the owner and if having rules for the betterment of the company makes him a bully, then you have been pandered to too much in life

  25. This will never go away. It’s pretty tiring at this point. Jerry’s players seem to get it, so what’s Jenkins point? This is going to kill the NFL, and not because of Trump or the owners.

  26. The league does not exist and you’re not employed to promote your political /social beliefs. You want to promote them, do it on your time. I don’t pay attention to football because I want to hear your political beliefs, hear about what you ate yesterday or know about your personal life. You have no right to use your employers time to promote any thing they don’t want you to promote.

  28. “It’s unfortunate that you have owners like him…intentionally thwart even the idea of his players thinking individually or having a voice about issue that effect their communities daily. It’s unfortunate.”

    Can someone please educate the general public regarding how an NFL player kneeling for the anthem has positively impacted an issue that affects their community? Just one instance?

    I know that many players do a lot to help their communities, and I applaud them for it. But what effect does kneeling, or not kneeling, have on “their community?”

    Stand, kneel, stay in the locker room, I don’t care. Just DON’T pretend like you are MLK leading a march over a bridge or sitting down at a lunch counter in the Jim Crow south. Get over yourselves…

  29. Its a free country. Quit the NFL and get a real job like the rest of us. Oh wait you probably don’t have other skills that are required…. so much entitlement. Shut up and make more in a year than I’ll make in my lifetime. I’ll trade any day and I would do as I’m asked.

  30. idislikespeciousness says:
    July 27, 2018 at 1:12 pm
    The owner of my company is a bully too, Malcolm.

    He asks us to dress and act professional at all times. Can you believe the nerve of some people?
    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    When do they play the anthem at your company?

    —————

    So you are saying the players’ protests are only about the anthem?

    What company allows their employees to protest and alienate customers while on the job?

  32. Malcolm Jenkins quit being such a snowflake.

    Ever think YOU might bulling in your warped point of view. When we fans, just want to watch football and nothing more?

    SNOWFLAKE!

  33. they’re afraid of half of our fan base so they try to appease both sides and they end up not satisfying anybody
    ————————————————–
    BINGO!!!! That is why it is best to keep politics and sjw type stuff out of your business, completely. Once you allow it in, you are screwed with half your customers no matter what you do. The NFL is now, after screwing it up two years ago, trying to ameliorate the damage. No matter what they do, they will lose the hardliners on both sides, with the resultant loss of revenue.
    Viewership is down, by every article I have seen, perhaps for a variety of reasons. Anyone who thinks this is not a major concern for the NFL is blind. Revenue is what drive the league, and the teams. Their initial “rule” was stupid. The players knew they would be loudly booed when they came on the field and did not want that type of personal attention. The media will only be happy when the players are allowed to burn and stomp on the flag during the anthem, The fans, not so much.

  34. I hate when words get incorrectly used, like in this case. All it does is remove the true meaning and context of the words. A company owner, setting policy about how he wants his company to run and applying it equally to everyone is not a bully. Your feelings toward said policy are irrelevant, especially in the context of someone calling someone else a name because they don’t agree with them. In other words, “Agree with me or you’re a bully…”

  35. Not that he doesn’t believe you should stand for the Anthem but Jerry Jones is first and foremost a business man. He’s looking to make Cowboys fans out of the people who abandoned their team for anthem protests. It’s smart for him to take this stance even with the blowback from the rest of the league.

  37. if its not about the flag or the anthem, then stand !!! You’re pissing off the people who pay your outrageously high salaries with your actions and rhetoric

  38. Um… no… he’s the owner.

    Now, Malcolm… since we’re talking about “bullies,” remind me… how many times have you been fined for blindsiding a defenseless receiver?

  39. So he’s complaining about a place he doesn’t even work at?

    God, just shut up.

  40. You are employed by an employer to do your job! I would respect the cause and players more if they used their own time to create their own platforms and show they are willing to truly engage in their cause outside of football. I pay to watch football games, not demonstrations.

  41. I like Jenkins, but Jones is being smart about this. He’s getting out in front of it and letting his position be known. He’s protecting his investment and I can’t fault the guy for that.

  42. A bully? No he is an owner. He owns the team. The players get money from him to play football. He is the boss. The man in charge. He owns the stadium. Everyone works for him. So stop with the bully crap. When the boss says do something you do it or face a fine or suspension.

  43. None of us want to boycott games over this crap. Going to games with the kids is a special thing and kids are only kids for so long. However, we can still enjoy the games without spending a penny at the concession stands. Owners will quickly see how the anthem issue is hurting their individual pockets.

  44. Stand, kneel, stay in the locker room, I don’t care. Just DON’T pretend like you are MLK leading a march over a bridge or sitting down at a lunch counter in the Jim Crow south. Get over yourselves…
    ——
    That’s fair. But don’t act like you only watch the NFL for the National Anthem. 99% of the anthems are not televised. You don’t have to look at the protesters. You are FREE to look anywhere you’d like to look. Most people focus on the flag. If you don’t like the protesters the best thing you can do is ignore them. Being ignored sucks. Nobody with a message likes to be ignored.

    A good example if a person comes on this board and leaves a hateful message (any topic at all) ignore them. Let them come back in an hour and see 0 up votes and 0 down votes. Attention is all they are after. positive or negative. Doesn’t matter. 0-0 will make them feel like an idiot. Ignore them. Give them nothing.

  45. Nowhere in America can you protest on your employer’s time at your employer’s business. Moron players need to deal with that or flip burger, which is all that most of them can do

  46. “They know more than anybody that it’s not about the flag, it’s not about the anthem.”

    ———————————————-

    Then why don’t you stand for the anthem like everyone else? You say you met with law enforcement but still protest? What else do you want done? Seems the issue is no longer creating awareness on a national level (I think we’ve all seen the videos and posts on social media), they need to focus on the specific communities they feel still have police brutality and oppressed blacks.

  47. Wow Malcolm i work for a bully too. When i clock in i’m not allowed to stand in front of my employers business wearing his uniform with a protest sign that offends him and his customers. What a bully!

  48. completely clueless. The millennial generation in a nutshell – “I want to do what I want, when I want”

