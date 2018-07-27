New team, same story for Johnny Manziel: No playing time

AP

Johnny Manziel was traded from Hamilton to Montreal this week, but his situation hasn’t changed: He’s still a bench warmer.

The Montreal Alouettes kept Manziel on the sideline throughout their blowout 44-23 loss last night, angering Canadian Football League fans on social media and in the stands, where chants of “We want Johnny” could be heard.

Alouettes coach Mike Sherman said after trading for Manziel that he would play, but that didn’t happen in Manziel’s Alouettes debut.

Sherman said after the game that playing Manziel would have been like “putting on a Broadway play with one day of rehearsal” and that he “wasn’t going to jeopardize [Manziel’s] career” by putting him on the field before he was ready.

Eventually, Manziel is expected to play for the Alouettes, who at 1-5 have the worst record in the CFL. But Sherman is going to take his time about putting Manziel on the field, no matter how much fans want to see him play.