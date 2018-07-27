No limitations for Randall Cobb in Packers camp

AP

As it turns out, that boot Randall Cobb was wearing this summer was no big deal.

The Packers wide receiver began practicing as normal when the team began training camp, and his coach saw nothing to worry about, especially after he caught a deep ball in practice.

“Randall Cobb looks great,” Mike McCarthy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “The first play where the ball goes deep to Randall, I think that tells you about his health status.”

Cobb created some concern when he turned up at the airport in June wearing a walking boot, part of the treatment for an ankle injury.

Having him healthy and ready to start alongside Davante Adams will be key for the Packers, as they look at a number of younger wide receivers including the three they drafted.