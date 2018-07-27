Patriots sign Paul Turner, cut Troy Niklas

Getty Images

The Patriots took a look at former Cardinals second-round pick Troy Niklas this offseason and he made it to training camp with the team, but he didn’t make it too deep into camp.

The team announced on Friday that they have released Niklas from their 90-man roster. Former Eagles wide receiver Paul Turner has been signed to fill the open spot.

Turner had nine catches for 126 yards in four games, including two starts, with the Eagles during the 2016 season. He failed to make the team out of camp last year, landed with the Saints in January and wound up back on the street in June.

He’s the second recent addition to the Patriots receiving corps, joining Devin Lucien in a group that will be missing Julian Edelman for the first four games and could be without Malcolm Mitchell as well.

Niklas had 19 catches for 203 yards and three touchdowns over 41 games with the Cardinals over the last four years.