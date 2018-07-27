President Trump tells the NFL to follow Jerry Jones’ lead on the national anthem

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may not be on the same page as the league office when it comes to the national anthem, but he is on the same page as the president.

President Trump wrote on Twitter today that he supports Jones, responding to a tweet that quoted Jones saying the Cowboys’ “policy is you stand during the anthem.”

“Way to go Jerry. This is what the league should do!” Trump wrote.

Trump has relentlessly criticized the NFL for the last two years over players kneeling during the national anthem. This offseason the NFL attempted to appease Trump by saying players would no longer be allowed to kneel on the field. But Trump blasted that policy for allowing players to stay in the locker room during the anthem if they don’t want to stand.

What Trump wants is what Jones wants: A requirement, like the NBA has, that players stand for the anthem. The NFL is currently in talks with the players’ union about formulating a new policy, although it seems unlikely that the NFL union will agree to the NBA rule. And it seems very unlikely that the NFL will get Trump to stop his relentless criticism of the league.