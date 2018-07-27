Raiders place Khalil Mack, Vadal Alexander on did not report list

Getty Images

The Raiders placed offensive lineman Vadal Alexander and defensive end Khalil Mack on the reserve/did not report list.

Mack was not expected at camp as he seeks a new deal. He also skipped the Raiders’ mandatory minicamp.

Alexander was suspended for four games for violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy, but he still is permitted to practice and play in the preseason.

The 2016 seventh-round pick played 24 games and made nine starts for the Raiders the last two years. But Oakland spent its first two picks on offensive lineman, decreasing Alexander’s chances of making the roster upon his return.