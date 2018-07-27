Report: Browns have reached out to Dez Bryant

Getty Images

Browns General Manager John Dorsey said earlier this week that the team has discussed adding former Cowboy Dez Bryant to their wide receiver group and things have apparently moved beyond in-house conversations.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns have reached out to Bryant’s representatives to gauge interest in a one-year deal with the team. If there is interest, the next step would likely be to bring Bryant in for a visit with the team.

Dorsey was asked about Bryant in the wake of the announcement that Josh Gordon would not be reporting to training camp with the team this week as he attends to his “overall health and treatment plan.” Dorsey said that the team expects Gordon back, but there’s no timetable for his return and it’s unclear when one might develop.

Bryant turned down an offer from the Ravens following his release by the Cowboys and word has been that he’s looking to sign with a contender. The Browns might not qualify on that front, but Gordon’s absence would open the door to a prominent role if Bryant can show well on the field.