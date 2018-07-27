Report: Jason Verrett suffers serious injury in conditioning test

Getty Images

Jason Verrett can’t catch a break.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Chargers cornerback has suffered yet another unfortunate injury during the team’s conditioning test, and it could cost him the season.

That casts a pall over an offseason of enthusiasm for the Chargers, and adds another chapter to his lengthy injury history.

The 2014 first-rounder missed 10 games his rookie year with a shoulder injury, 12 games in 2016 with a torn ACL and all but the opener last season after another knee injury. He made the Pro Bowl in his one healthy season (2015), in a career defined by the time missed.

UPDATE 2:01 P.M. ET: Per Rapoport, the belief is that Verrett tore his Achilles.