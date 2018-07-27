Report: Mutual interest between Dez Bryant, Browns

Getty Images

The chances of Dez Bryant landing with the Browns appear to be improving.

Shortly after a report from Cleveland that the Browns reached out to Bryant about a one-year deal went public, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that there is interest from Bryant in joining the team. Rapoport adds that the Browns are now working on scheduling a visit with Bryant with Monday pegged as a strong possibility.

If Bryant does sign with the Browns, he would give them an experienced piece in the receiving corps at a moment when it is uncertain when Josh Gordon might rejoin the team. Gordon is on the did not report list after announcing he would not be at the start of training camp while utilizing “the resources available to me that will ensure my well-being on and off the field.”

The Browns also announced this week that wideout Ricardo Louis will miss the entire season due to a neck injury, so there’s space in the receiving group for a new addition. If things continue trending in the same direction they’ve gone on Friday, it seems like Bryant will be the choice.