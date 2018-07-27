Report: NFL, NFLPA meeting in New York City Friday on protests, anthem

Getty Images

The NFL and NFL Players’ Association are set to meet Friday in New York City to discuss player protests over social issues held during the national anthem, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.com.

The meeting comes just over a week since the two sides released a joint statement that they were putting a hold on the league’s anthem policy and NFLPA’s grievance in hopes of finding a suitable resolution to a topic that has dominated the NFL for most of the last two years.

The two sides also met on the issue last October. However, that didn’t stop owners from implementing a policy in May that stated players would be fined if they didn’t stand during the national anthem while on the field while providing an option for players to remain in the locker room instead.

Unlike the meeting last fall, the meeting scheduled for Friday is expected to be a smaller discussion. But if there is truly “no end game” for a solution to the protests that is palatable to everyone, the talks may be just as fruitless as the ones held last October.