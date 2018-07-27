Report: NFL’s independent investigations far from thorough

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 27, 2018, 3:33 PM EDT
Upon the completion of Mary Joe White’s investigation into former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson’s workplace misconduct toward women and minorities, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell referred to her “careful and thorough examination of these issues.”

But Friday, the publication whose investigation triggered the sale of the team portrayed an investigation process that was far from thorough.

The look at NFL investigations by Jon Wertheim and Viv Bernstein of Sports Illustrated paints a picture of a league that appears more interested in a quick result than a complete vetting.

According to SI, not only did Richardson not make himself available to White, nor did the league promise to protect any of the recipients of settlements from Richardson, all of whom signed non-disclosure agreements.

While the team said they provided contact information for every employee to White, and “made clear that there would be no retaliation for participating in the investigation,” it appears few took them up on the offer.

“The burden was on [women] to come forward,” said one male employee who has been with the team for more than 10 years. “Shouldn’t an investigator actually investigate?”

One of the former employees who received a settlement said: “I have spoken with other people who were in the same situation I was in, and none spoke to the league or were contacted.”

“The league did not want to stand up and say, ‘We’ll protect you; we just want to get to the truth.'” one former female employee said. “So that makes you think, Are you really trying to get to the bottom of this? Or are you just doing this for show?”

One of Richardson’s accusers described the investigation as “bogus” in an April follow-up by SI.

Since the sale, chief operating officer Tina Becker (Richardson’s long-time right hand) resigned, and legal counsel Richard Thigpen (who authorized and oversaw the NDAs) was fired.

The league fined Richardson $2.75 million at the end of the investigation. Richardson sold his team to David Tepper for $2.275 billion.

16 responses to “Report: NFL’s independent investigations far from thorough

  2. Not to worry, October will be upon us soon, and we will sell for a profit, all the breast cancer awareness items you desire.

  3. Its because they start with a result and work backwards. Part of that is not wanting to uncover anything that contrdicts the result they started with. This precludes them from looking too hard in directions that might do that. And also it precludes them from looking any further once they have some argument that supports their conclusion. We all know how bad it looked in the cases where it was glaring that the info did not support the preordained conclusion and how bad that looked.

  5. We’ve known this for a long while. Ever since Ted “Independent” Wells was hired to front the Deflategate sham. Notice how all the “independent” investigators are led by the same rotating 3 people……Wells, Mary Joe White, and Harold Hendersen. Each one of them is a joke and their investigations have proven to be bogus.

  6. The Zeke investigation was thorough. Then the NFL ignored the investigator’s recommendation and suspended him anyway and cost Dallas a playoff berth. Now that Gant doesn’t like the outcome of an investigation because the dirty capitalist didn’t get dragged through the mud and stripped of 99% of his wealth, he’s crying that it wasn’t thorough. Grow up!

  7. The LEAGUE is a joke….. so biased & incompetent & that starts at the top (owners) & flows to clown nose Roger & his keystone cops group of cronies…..
    I believe the only thing more incompetent is Trump & his band of self serving crooks!!!!
    Come to think of it, they are BOTH equally currupt & incompitent!!!

  10. Shocking, you mean the organization that couldn’t figure out if they actually requested the second Rice tape from Atlantic city police and couldn’t understand high school physics is kinda shaky at internal investigations?

  12. Im sure the investigation was a joke but one point here is a bit silly.

    Why would Richardson sit for an interview?
    It was clear early on that it would end badly for him. He literally had nothing to gain from being interviewed. And since he was selling the team and the league wanted a quick sale – the league had no leverage at all to force him into an interview.

  13. The problem is that the league isn’t doing these for everyone reading these boards, they’re doing them for people like my grandmother. Take the Brady example. The people who feel like Brady is a cheating scumbag who deflated those balls are people who HATE the Patriots, not just dislike but actually HATE them, and casual fans like my grandmother who hear the NFL say Brady (or anyone else) is guilty of something and that’s the end of the thought process they put into the issues. It’s not saying my G-Ma is stupid or anything, she just doesn’t care outside of watching Packer games and believes whatever the NFL says because it really has no bearing on her life to care if what they say is true or not.

    This isn’t limited to the NFL, you can see this throughout society as well. There’s a bias that exists in people to believe the first thing they hear about a topic. To overcome it you have to actually care and want more information. The NFL won’t stop doing this because it’s an effective strategy of making the NFL look good to my grandma and the number of people like her far outweigh the number of people who pay enough attention to see what BS the NFL is engaged in when it comes to investigations.

  14. Not much of a surprise. You have a league that consist of owners that typically have 2 things in common…the jags owners is missing one of the 2 things. Basically the owners nor the league office is built to deal with investigating matters of this sensitive nature. Whether it’s minorities, women, or children, the nfl is usually on the wrong side. They need a special department for dealing with and understanding certain groups. The world is becoming too diverse to keep brushing off topics that could effect their bottom dollar.

  15. blessedunliketherest says:
    July 27, 2018 at 3:42 pm
    We’ve known this for a long while. Ever since Ted “Independent” Wells was hired to front the Deflategate sham. Notice how all the “independent” investigators are led by the same rotating 3 people……Wells, Mary Joe White, and Harold Hendersen. Each one of them is a joke and their investigations have proven to be bogus.

    —————————
    In Wells’s defense his report as written did not hang anything on Brady. It simply said they had investigated and could not reach a conclusion. It was then edited by Pash to imply a conclusion. But those were the words of an NFL lawyer not the investigator. And in Zekes case again what they went forward with was not what the i vestigator found. So its not fair to blame the investigators. Its really just the NFL trying to put forth whatever conclusion they decide is best for their agendas.

