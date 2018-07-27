Report: No extension expected for Jadeveon Clowney this year

Getty Images

Texans General Manager Brian Gaine described contract talks with linebacker Jadeveon Clowney as “amicable” earlier this week, but those nice feelings are reportedly not going to generate an agreement on a long-term deal.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Clowney is expected to play out the final year of his deal. It’s something that’s been discussed as a possibility for some time and Clowney’s health is the biggest reason why the team would like to wait on any new deal.

Clowney played 16 games for the first time in his NFL career last season, but had arthroscopic knee surgery after the season and isn’t practicing fully yet. Gaine has said on multiple occasions that he is going to stick to the Texans’ tradition of not negotiating contracts once the regular season gets underway, which leaves Clowney tasked with staying healthy and productive as he pushes for a commitment from the team.

Should Clowney do that and fail to sign a deal with the team in the first weeks of the offseason, the franchise tag could be in play to ensure Clowney remains in Houston.