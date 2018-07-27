Sammy Watkins has a new look, in addition to a new team

Getty Images

Sammy Watkins is on his third team in five years, so he’s used to new looks.

But as he reports to his first training camp with the Chiefs, Watkins decided to change something other than his uniform.

Via Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star, Watkins decided two weeks ago to cut the long dreadlocks he’s worn since high school, and he’s using it as a symbol of the greater change.

“Kind of just wanted to be different this season and just be about business,” Watkins said. “I’ve had them for 12, 13 years. I’m 25 now. I don’t want to be 40 with dreads. I just decided to cut it.”

Without the hair, he’s going to have to stand out by his play on the field alone.

The Chiefs obviously believe he can, as they gave him a three-year, $48 million deal to come over after his cameo with the Rams. The early returns are good, with coach Andy Reid declaring him “a true pro,” and noting that he’s “all business.”

“I don’t have to come here and be somebody that I’m not,” Watkins said. “I got great guys that are going to make plays. I can feed off of those guys. I don’t have to make every catch and every play. I know if I’m not getting the ball, other guys are going to go out there and score touchdowns.”

As he enters a new offense stocked with other weapons and a new quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, Watkins has a chance to make a considerable impression. But with what they’re paying him, they’re expecting him to make himself known, with or without the hair flying out the back of his helmet.