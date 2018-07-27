Sean Lee: Dez Bryant needs to look at himself and hold himself accountable

Getty Images

Dez Bryant called out former teammates Travis Frederick and Sean Lee on Twitter, implying they were responsible for his departure from Dallas. Both denied having anything to do with the receiver’s release after hearing the accusations from the team’s public relations staff after practice Friday.

But Lee had some harsh words for Bryant, who referred to the linebacker as “Snake Lee” on Twitter.

“First thing to say, that I can get anybody off the team and have any input on a roster is absurd,” Lee said on the practice field, answering only one question. “The second thing [is] I love Dez, and I want the best for him.

“You know, to be honest, we did butt heads, because I wanted Dez to be more accountable to this team and his teammates. To be honest with you, a lot of the team felt that way. I think he needs to look at himself and hold himself accountable.”

On April 13, the day Jerry Jones informed Bryant of his release, the receiver accused “Garrett’s guys” of working against him. Until Friday, he had not named names other than to refer to players who wear the captain’s “C.”

“I think you’d find it hard to find anyone in the NFL who has personnel input in your fifth year going in the NFL, so I certainly did not have any input into that,” Frederick said.

Frederick called it “disappointing” to have his name dragged through social media by a former teammate.

“One of the unifying things we have as players is we’re teammates and that we all played this game and we all sacrifice together,” Frederick said. “It’s disappointing when you hear guys turn against each other, but I think in the end, Dez was a great teammate of mine, and I’d still consider him a friend.”

Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, whose play calling was called “garbage a@%” by Bryant, declined comment.