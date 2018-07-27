Shane Ray avoids PUP list

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Shane Ray avoided wrist surgery this summer and he’s also avoided a stay on the physically unable to perform list.

Ray was slated to have surgery on his wrist after the team’s offseason program came to an end in June, but the doctor scheduled to perform the operation decided that Ray, who missed the first half of last season after wrist surgery, could heal by doing rehab rather than having another operation.

It was not clear when that change of plans came to light this week whether Ray would avoid the PUP list, but Broncos General Manager John Elway announced that’s the case on Friday. The move means Ray is eligible to practice right away and that he is not eligible to go on the regular season version of the list, which would open up a roster spot while keeping Ray out for at least six weeks.

Ray is entering the final year of his contract and the arrival of Bradley Chubb in the first round of the draft likely means that he’ll be trying to play well enough to entice other teams to pony up for his services come the offseason. Ray has 13 sacks in 30 games since being selected in the first round of the 2015 draft.

Elway said that wide receiver Jordan Taylor is expected to be the only player on the PUP list. Taylor had hip surgery this offseason.