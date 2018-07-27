Steelers G.M. Kevin Colbert defends Mike Tomlin’s approach

Getty Images

While others might question Mike Tomlin after some of the distractions the Steelers had last season, the only one who matters, General Manager Kevin Colbert, doesn’t agree.

On Friday, Colbert vehemently defended Tomlin’s approach, making it clear he backs his head coach.

“There’s no concern whatsoever about our team’s attitude, discipline, all that other stuff that gets talked about,’’ Colbert said, via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Absolutely no concern.”

Whether it was the team’s national anthem controversy in Chicago, constant talk of beating the Patriots or Martavis Bryant‘s trade request, among other things, it seemed the Steelers made headlines for more than their 13 victories last season.

“Honestly, a lot of that stuff was like made into stuff that really wasn’t a concern,” Colbert said. “I had no question about our mental preparation, our internal organization, how our team was run.

“Sure, guys do different things that maybe you don’t like. Coach talks to them about no team business on social media. He does a great job of understanding; coach Tomlin understands a generational player; he understands younger guys. We have to manage what a lot of that stuff is, but a lot of the stuff — the ‘team turmoil,’ a lot of that is nonsense. That wasn’t a concern at all.”