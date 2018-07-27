Steelers G.M. Kevin Colbert defends Mike Tomlin’s approach

Posted by Charean Williams on July 27, 2018, 8:08 PM EDT
Getty Images

While others might question Mike Tomlin after some of the distractions the Steelers had last season, the only one who matters, General Manager Kevin Colbert, doesn’t agree.

On Friday, Colbert vehemently defended Tomlin’s approach, making it clear he backs his head coach.

“There’s no concern whatsoever about our team’s attitude, discipline, all that other stuff that gets talked about,’’ Colbert said, via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Absolutely no concern.”

Whether it was the team’s national anthem controversy in Chicago, constant talk of beating the Patriots or Martavis Bryant‘s trade request, among other things, it seemed the Steelers made headlines for more than their 13 victories last season.

“Honestly, a lot of that stuff was like made into stuff that really wasn’t a concern,” Colbert said. “I had no question about our mental preparation, our internal organization, how our team was run.

“Sure, guys do different things that maybe you don’t like. Coach talks to them about no team business on social media. He does a great job of understanding; coach Tomlin understands a generational player; he understands younger guys. We have to manage what a lot of that stuff is, but a lot of the stuff — the ‘team turmoil,’ a lot of that is nonsense. That wasn’t a concern at all.”

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Steelers G.M. Kevin Colbert defends Mike Tomlin’s approach

  2. Like when he gave Vick his Hampton Roads get out of jail monopoly card? And when an injury to a starter put him into the game, Vick admitted I didn’t know or study the playbook? That approach?

  3. “While others might question Mike Tomlin after some of the distractions the Steelers had last season, the only one who matters, General Manager Kevin Colbert, doesn’t agree.”

    Spoiler alert – GMs do not hire & fire Steelers head coaches – the owner does.

    For Tomlin the only opinion that matters is that of Art Rooney II, not Kevin Colbert

  4. The Steelers have been one of the best teams in the league since Mike Tomlin became their coach. They were also good before Tomlin, and good before Cowher. Winning begins with ownership, and nobody does that better than the Rooney’s.

  5. Typical “see no evil, hear no evil” Steelers. Turning a blind eye is modus operandi. Heck, they let one of their own, a HOF’er, wander the streets while they did nothing.

  7. At this point even Steelers fans have to realize that Tomlin is a loser. I hope he keeps coaching because he can’t beat the Pats as long as Belichick is there and he’s not retiring any time soon. The guy is a dunce who is more concerned with paranoid delusions of the Patriots bugging the locker room than he is with changing strategies to beat the best team in the history of the NFL. By definition that makes you a loser.

  10. It seems that sometimes in big games he goes brain dead. The Jags playoff game last year was one of the worst coaching jobs ever. The last few minutes the Steelers side line was like a three ring circus with no one in control.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!