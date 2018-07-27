Titans and Taylor Lewan reach five-year deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 27, 2018, 9:22 AM EDT
Getty Images

Taylor Lewan can safely practice now, as long as he leaves his wallet in the locker room.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Titans have agreed to a five-year, $80 million deal with their left tackle, which includes $50 million in guarantees.

That makes Lewan the highest-paid lineman in the league, surpassing the deal Nate Solder got with the Giants earlier this offseason (four years, $62 million).

The two sides have had an amicable negotiation (despite his skipping mandatory minicamp), and Lewan showed up for camp on time, though he stayed out of team drills until the deal was done.

9 responses to “Titans and Taylor Lewan reach five-year deal

  2. Hardly “amicable” if he’d skipped camp and effectively still holding-out from anything of import.

  5. redlikethepig says:
    July 27, 2018 at 9:23 am
    he and Solder have set the bar for B+ OTs.

    What bar have you set ?

  6. I forget, is it this guy or Conklin who’s the bonehead who can’t keep his cool and racks up personal fouls. I’m pretty sure it’s him who cost the Titans a win against the Raiders a few years ago when he committed a stupid PF that kept Oakland’s winning drive alive in the waning seconds. Thanks for that by the way.

  7. boknowsvt says:

    July 27, 2018 at 9:58 am

    I forget, is it this guy or Conklin who's the bonehead who can't keep his cool and racks up personal fouls. I'm pretty sure it's him who cost the Titans a win against the Raiders a few years ago when he committed a stupid PF that kept Oakland's winning drive alive in the waning seconds. Thanks for that by the way.

    —–

    How can an O-lineman commit a PF that keeps a winning drive alive for the other offense? Please elaborate.

  8. streetyson says:

    July 27, 2018 at 9:35 am

    Hardly “amicable” if he’d skipped camp and effectively still holding-out from anything of import.

    —–

    He missed 3 days of veteran mini camp in no pads in June. That’s no big deal. He reported to training camp as scheduled and got the deal done the 1st day. Both sides wanted to get this done and they did. That is what was amicable about it. He is being Aaron Donald or LeVeon Bell.

  9. How can an O-lineman commit a PF that keeps a winning drive alive for the other offense? Please elaborate.
    **********************************************************************************************************************

    My mistake. The Titans were down 17-10 and completed a pass that would have set them up with 1st and goal from the 3 as time was expiring. Oakland tackled the receiver, and for some stupid reason this meathead speared a Raider defender for no reason and moved them back to the 18. They didn’t convert and lost the game. He’s been involved in many a dirty play.

Leave a Reply

