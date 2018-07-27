Titans and Taylor Lewan reach five-year deal

Getty Images

Taylor Lewan can safely practice now, as long as he leaves his wallet in the locker room.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Titans have agreed to a five-year, $80 million deal with their left tackle, which includes $50 million in guarantees.

That makes Lewan the highest-paid lineman in the league, surpassing the deal Nate Solder got with the Giants earlier this offseason (four years, $62 million).

The two sides have had an amicable negotiation (despite his skipping mandatory minicamp), and Lewan showed up for camp on time, though he stayed out of team drills until the deal was done.