Todd Bowles: When Sam Darnold gets here, we’ll get him caught up

AP

Quarterback Sam Darnold was not among the Jets players on the field for their first practice of training camp on Friday as the wait continues for the first-round pick to sign his first NFL contract.

After the practice, Jets coach Todd Bowles addressed the media and was asked about how much the rookie missed due to his absence.

“Any time you’re not here you lose something,” Bowles said. “Obviously when he comes in we’ll get him caught up. … It’s part of the business. We’ve got two other quarterbacks that can play too.”

Bowles was also asked if there’s a point where Darnold would miss so much time that it would become a concern for the head coach. Bowles reiterated that they’d get Darnold caught up whenever he comes in and said that his concern is with the players who are in camp.

Quarterbacks Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater are in that group and the chances one of them will be the starter should only grow as long as Darnold is out of the picture.