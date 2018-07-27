Tyler Eifert says he’s “100 percent” for Week 1

Getty Images

The Bengals placed tight end Tyler Eifert on the physically unable to perform list this week in a move that probably didn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone.

Eifert has been physically unable to perform for much of his NFL career, including back problems that limited him to 10 games over the last two seasons. Eifert insists that this trip to the PUP list isn’t a sign of anything that will keep him from being on the field to start the season, though.

Eifert said he is “100 percent” sure he is going to be in the lineup against the Colts in Week 1.

“There is no setback,” Eifert said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I’m feeling good. This is just the route we chose to take.”

Eifert’s confidence is better than the alternative, but his history will likely leave others waiting for further confirmation that he’ll be ready to go in September.