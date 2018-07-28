Aaron Rodgers has plenty of leverage, if he chooses to use it

On Thursday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers expressed disappointment that his contract extension wasn’t finalized before training camp opened. But he made it clear that he didn’t consider holding out, explaining that he doesn’t “operate that way.”

If Rodgers, who currently is making an average of $22 million per year, ever chooses to “operate that way,” he’d quickly get the $30-million-or-more-per-year contract he deserves.

Sure, the easiest and cleanest leverage for a player is to choose to hold out. Get-off-my-lawn rants from Bill Polian types regarding the sanctity of a “contract” notwithstanding, the broader contract governing the management-labor relationship gives the player the right to withhold services by staying away from training camp.

But the Collective Bargaining Agreement, which makes it easy (though not cheap, given the $40,000 in daily fines) to not show up, makes it harder to apply pressure in other ways. For example, a player showing up and then abruptly leaving almost never happens in a contract dispute, because the team can squeeze him into coming back with a so-called “five-day letter.” If he doesn’t show up within five days (duh) after getting the five-day letter, the team can put him on the reserve/left squad list, shutting him down for the year and bumping his remaining contract to the next year.

Rodgers would be one of the few players who could pull off a walkout, however, because the Packers wouldn’t be dumb enough to shut him down for the full season and hand the baton to someone like DeShone Kizer or Brett Hundley. While the ultimate boss move from Rodgers would invite plenty of scrutiny and criticism, Rodgers has made it clear that: (1) getting a new deal is “important to me”; and (2) he’s trying to focus exclusively on getting ready for the season. So if he gets to the point where the looming contract becomes too much of a distraction, he simply needs to leave camp, check into a local hotel, and wait for the money to flow in his direction.

The problem in the ongoing negotiations, as a source with knowledge of the situation explained it to PFT, is that the Packers are approaching the talks in a bland and traditional way, while Rodgers’ representatives are trying to be more creative. And that disconnect is what’s keeping the deal from getting done.

Short of packing up and leaving the Packers (until the contract is finished), Rodgers has other options. He can be more aggressive and candid in his comments to the media. He can turn the team against the front office with comments made privately to other players. He can be difficult in a passive-aggressive way with the coaching staff.

He also can (and possibly will) dismiss these various possibilities as “crap,” and that’s fine. He’s trying to strike a delicate balance on this one, hoping to get the financial package he deserves without becoming what fans will dub the latest greedy, selfish, ungrateful athlete who isn’t happy with the millions he has.

Here’s the problem: The current strategy isn’t working. To get the deal done, Rodgers needs to do something more. And there’s a full range of options, up to an including telling the Cheeseheads “smell ya later” and waiting maybe one or two days for the cash to fall from the sky.

  1. Maybe the current strategy isn’t working because his contract is actually not as big of a deal as you are making it seem… you’re the only one really pushing this issue.

  2. Rogers is and has been the league’s second most important prima donna QB who, by good fortune, happens also to be the league’s best QB;

    since when do prima donnas sit back and take things quietly?

    it is almost guaranteed things are already getting nasty behind the scenes;

    it’s just that both sides know after witnessing the recent implosion in NE it in their best interest to keep up the facade of chees Camelot;

  3. Aaron is the opposite of Tom Brady. Both are great QBs. Aaron plays for money and will be in the HOF. Brady plays for Super Bowls and is in the conversation as the GOAT. What a difference. Don’t get me wrong, huge respect for Aaron. It’s just that his approach to football and championships is much different than Brady’s, and Brady’s has been more successful.

  4. No one deserves anything. You negotiate.
    If you make a decision to take less money over a long period, in order to get some guarantees, thats your choice. You gave up some upside.
    Its like buying life insurance. For most of us it’s a waste of money.
    But if you die (or get hurt in the NFL) you (or your family) are glad you had it.

    What leverage does Rodgers have? Sit out? Any player can do that.
    And oh by the way, pay back that pro rated signing bonus.
    So it will actually cost him money to sit out, on top of not earning >20MM.

  5. “He can be more aggressive and candid in his comments to the media. ” He starts doing that and he goes to bed as Aaron Rodgers and wakes up as Terrell Owens. See how that worked out for TO? Rodgers is way too smart to ever play that card.

  6. Dude why are you so obsessed over this? Why is this even a conversation? The Packers made him the highest paid player in history in 2013. Since then he hasn’t finished two seasons, He was average the year Jordy tore his ACL and he hasn’t exactly been Superman in the two NFCCG. Play out the final two, franchise another 2 and then take a look at things with a 39 year old QB. Also – he has zero leverage. Signed, Packers fan.

  7. Rodgers is underpaid, period. But he had to know that when he signed his last contract, which I believe made him the highest paid player in the NFL at the time, it would eventually be eclipsed. This could have been managed had Rodger’s agent demanded escalator clauses in his contract. They could have also demanded a shorter contract but that would have reduced Rodger’s guaranteed money. Rodgers can quit but he would have to return a percentage of his guaranteed bonuses. He can hold out as well. The Pack has leverage too and could theoretically keep him for 4 years at about $100M. Tough call. I am sure the Packers will eventually make Rodgers happy, at the risk of stripping the team of other talent due to the cap. This will likely make it difficult for the Pack return to the SB anytime soon.

  8. Maybe we don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes. Just because it’s not done doesn’t mean it’s not being worked on. These type of deals are hard to do, we are talking about a contract that isn’t your typical contract. The creativity needed for a deal like this is going to take time.

  9. Rodgers could just be playing out camp and the preseason and then waiting to hold out before week 1 of the NFL season. That would put the ultimate pressure in the team to fork over the dollars immediately. I never understood why guys hold out early in the preseason as they don’t do anything but hurt their own conditioning. Sure you don’t want to get hurt but nothing says you have to go so hard that you risk injury.

  10. As a Vikings fan, I believe Rodgers should be the highest paid QB in the league. Also, as a Vikings fan, I hope you cripple your salary cap to make it happen.

  11. I just don’t know how much longer Rodgers can survive on just 22 mil a year. He should put the fear of god in management (cheap ball specialist) and say, screw the contract I’m not going to sign and will be moving on.

  12. Did anyone ever think that the pack maybe cant afford it. Pay him what he is worth and you need to build a team around him with un drafteds hoping he can carry the team alone.

  13. No player can have leverage when almost all contracts can be thrown in the trash. And when they have the franchise tag at their disposal, it’s even less. No player is going to sit during the regular season to make a point and lose money and possibly a year of service. The biggest issue in football isn’t the anthem issue, it’s contracts that are not guaranteed.

  14. Based on the market, Rodgers has earned a bigger contract BUT his current deal isn’t expired. The reason he doesn’t “operate that way” is because he knows how this works. He can throw a fit and demand a new contract but at the end of the day there are two undeniable truths: #1) he is legally obligated to honor hos contract or he forfeits his earnings. #2) The Green Bay Packers are bigger than Aaron Rodgers. The Packers existed before Rodgers and they will exist long after Rodgers retires. His most lucrative long-term option is to remain in good Grace’s with his current team and fanbase and to remain a likeable figure nationally. That will ensure that the big checks keep rolling in long after he stops playing QB.

  16. The reason NFL players don’t have more leverage is the only players who have it, QB, don’t use it. Rodgers and Ryan and the other great young QB’s could shift the tone completely if they wanted to. It’s a shame they don’t.

  17. Rodgers has made it clear that: (1) getting a new deal is “important to me”
    Yes, he said important to ME. He doesn’t care about the rest of the team. He has his lone SB win and that satisfied his SB cravings. All he’s interested in now is MONEY and putting his team 2nd and to play the hero with a Hail Mary here and there vs losing teams (since he’s 0-35 vs teams with a winning record entering the 4th Q and trailing by 1 or more)

    He’s not as quick as he used to be to get scramble away from defenders trying to sack him but yet he wants MORE money given to him instead of a better Offensive Lineman that can protect him better than the garbage OL GB has? That is typical of Rodegers, aka “Mr. ME ME ME”

