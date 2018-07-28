Baker Mayfield follows Drew Stanton’s order, provides RV as a respite from camp

Cleveland Browns Twitter

Rookies have had to do all sorts of things through the years, paying a price for being a rookie. They pay for meals for their teammates, bring donuts to the morning meeting, carry shoulder pads or helmets for the veterans at their position or (usually) whatever else is asked of them.

Baker Mayfield had a different kind of rookie hazing: Drew Stanton asked (ordered?) the No. 1 overall pick to bring an RV to minicamp and training camp.

The Sunseeker motorhome is parked outside the Browns’ fieldhouse.

“The RV started back in the spring when we had the rules committee for Baker on Day 1, and one of them was he needed to get an RV,” Stanton said Saturday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “It was idea that Shaun Hill implemented with Matthew Stafford when we were in Detroit. We did training camp at the facility. It’s parked in the back.

“It’s just someplace that you can go. You can get out of these four walls that start to close in on you after a period of time. There’s no secret meetings or anything going on. It’s not like excluding anybody. Everybody’s welcome. It’s just a place to go unwind, get away from here for the time period that we have off and just nothing more, nothing less.”

Stanton was asked who was paying for the home-away-from-home RV.

“I think you know the answer to that question,” Stanton said. “It’s not funded by anybody. If it is, you’ll have to ask Baker. I don’t know who it is. All I know is it’s parked outside, and it’s for whoever on offense wants to go in. Maybe defense, we’ll see.”