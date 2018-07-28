Bears sign Jack Allen, waive Bunmi Rotimi

Getty Images

The Bears signed center Jack Allen. To make room on the roster, they waived defensive end Bunmi Rotimi.

Chicago needed depth in the offensive line with Hroniss Grasu out with a calf injury.

Allen, 25, spent the past two training camps with the Saints. He originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2016.

The Saints waived him out of the preseason but signed him back to the practice squad. He moved up to the active roster late that season, though he never played.

He spent last season on injured reserve.

The Saints declined to tender him a contract this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent.