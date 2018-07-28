Cardinals give Tre Boston $800,000 guaranteed, can make up to $3 million

Getty Images

Free agent safety Tre Boston said a month ago that he had received “disrespectful” offer from the Cardinals, but he eventually got a deal he liked in Arizona.

Boston signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals this week, and a league source tells PFT it guarantees him $800,000 and he can make up to $3 million.

The 26-year-old Boston gets a $300,000 signing bonus and a $1 million base salary, of which $500,000 is guaranteed. He also can make up to $200,000 in per-game roster bonuses if he’s on the active 46-man roster for all 16 games. He can make $500,000 if he plays 65 percent of the Cardinals’ defensive snaps, with another $500,000 if he hits 75 percent. And he makes $250,000 if he goes to the Pro Bowl and $250,000 if he records six interceptions.

Last year Boston played all 16 games for the Chargers, starting 15, and he recorded five interceptions.