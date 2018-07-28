Daryl Williams dislocates right patella, tears MCL

AP

The Panthers announced right tackle Daryl Williams dislocated his patella and tore the medial collateral ligament in his right knee during Saturday’s practice.

“We are beginning the early stages of rehabilitation, and there is currently no timetable for his return,” head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion said in a statement.

Taylor Moton, a second-round draft pick in 2017, will take over the starting job in Williams’ absence, head coach Ron Rivera said.

Williams told the team website his foot stuck in the ground, “buckling” his knee. He added that he had never experienced as much pain.

“I feel way better than when I did it, and I’m definitely in good spirits,” Williams told

Bryan Strickland. “God has a plan, and it could have been worse.”