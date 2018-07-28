Duane Brown will now make more than $14 million this year

Getty Images

The Seahawks and left tackle Duane Brown have gotten the deal done.

Per a league source, Brown will make more than $14 million this year under a three-year extension with a maximum value of $36.5 million.

Coupled with the $9.75 million Brown was due to earn in 2018, it’s a four-year, $46.25 million package.

The deal includes $16 million guaranteed, and he’ll make $24 million in the first two years by meeting a minimal playing-time incentive this season.

Brown, who turns 33 next month, was traded to the Seahawks by the Texans last season.