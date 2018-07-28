Eli McGuire breaks foot, prompting Jets to bring in Alfred Morris for visit

Getty Images

Jets running back Elijah McGuire fractured his foot during Friday’s practice, coach Todd Bowles confirmed Saturday. McGuire will undergo surgery next week, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

The timetable for McGuire’s return is unknown, but the Jets could place him on injured reserve to start the season depending on his rehab schedule.

He played 25.8 percent of the offensive snaps and 20 percent of the special teams snaps last season after the Jets made him a sixth-round pick. McGuire had 105 touches for 492 yards and two touchdowns.

Now in need of a running back, the Jets brought in free agent running back Alfred Morris for a visit Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Morris had 122 touches for 592 yards and a touchdown last season for the Cowboys.