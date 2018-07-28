Ezekiel Elliott: We’re the Dallas Football Cowboys; we stand for the anthem

Posted by Charean Williams on July 28, 2018, 12:27 PM EDT
AP

The Cowboys have 90 players on their roster. You could interview all 90, and none would have anything negative to say about owner Jerry Jones’ national anthem policy.

Most are either looking to make the roster or seeking a next contract.

Realistically, only two Cowboys’ opinions matter, and Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott both support Jones’ edict that the Cowboys stand for the anthem “toes on the line.”

“Us as a team, we chose to stand together for the national anthem,” Elliott said. “It was our decision. I think it just shows our culture. It shows that we have unity. We’re going to stand as one. That’s not knocking anyone else who may choose to kneel during the national anthem. But we’re the Dallas Football Cowboys, America’s Team. We stand for the national anthem.”

Elliott was asked about executive vice president Stephen Jones’ suggestion that the Cowboys will cut players who violate the team’s anthem policy.

“Who is inferring? You or him? He said it? Next. I’m good,” Elliott said.

Prescott was outspoken in his comments about the anthem Friday, asking for a “next step” that involved “action” to combat social injustice rather than players taking a knee.

The Cowboys are one of the few teams never to have had a player protest during the national anthem.

14 responses to “Ezekiel Elliott: We’re the Dallas Football Cowboys; we stand for the anthem

  2. Taking a knee now is more prevalent than ever, considering the dingbat of a President we are stuck with for the next 2.5 years (rolling eyes)

    “…makes me vomit…” – David Bowie, “Modern Love”

  4. Never considered rooting for the Cowboys before, unless maybe they were playing the Steelers, I suppose.

    Need more team leaders to lead on this, like Dak and Zeke.

    Maybe they ARE America’s team.

  5. Never liked or disliked or the Cowboys, but their actions towards this are how most Americans feel. Major, major props to the Cowboys for standing up to the left and the kneelers, and telling them exactly what’s up. I stand with the Cowboys. Americas Team!

  7. Love us or Hate us, We are setting the example to follow. Now ONLY IF 30 other owners would draw that line and make that stand then THIS BS would FINALLY go away! It’s pretty SIMPLE.

  8. wallabear says:
    July 28, 2018 at 12:39 pm
    Taking a knee now is more prevalent than ever, considering the dingbat of a President we are stuck with for the next 2.5 years (rolling eyes)

    ————————

    I’m sure you meant to say 6.5 years.

  9. The NFL allowed this to spiral out of control for a few years now into the mess it is today. The NFL wouldn’t allow the Cowboys to wear a sticker on their helmets to honor 5 fallen Dallas cops for fear of opening up a Pandora’s box of politics in the game. The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

  10. See, what protesters don’t realize is that you have not given the fans a choice. I don’t watch CNN, Fox News, whatever because I don’t care about politics. I don’t want to talk about it, like, ever. Once the protests started, I didn’t really have a choice. It started with the protests during the anthem at games I attended. Then, the media salivates and needs to drum up stories, that take place on sports radio, television, and even here, a sports forum. Now, it’s Anthem Protest first, Football second, and I don’t like it. 90% of the players are not qualified to speak on what’s going on in this country, it’s just basic facts. Now, should they have a voice, or an outlet to make change? Yes, absolutely, but on their time or a time created by the team/league that isn’t during a football game. It’s been as divisive as ever, which is the flavor of this country currently. You can’t blame trump, this whole fiasco started under the Obama administration and, quite frankly, was being instigated by the president at the time, just like it is now, just the opposite direction.

    So, as a fan of football, congrats to you protesters. I’m glad you see a need for change. But please, stop hijacking an event I paid hard working dollars for. Would you appreciate me showing up to a fundraiser of yours and begin banging the drum for marijuana legalization? Or how about during that fundraiser gala I begin protesting the meat products because I’m vegan and it’s murder? Seriously, a football game just isn’t the place to entice change. We’re drunk, adrenaline filled animals, the furthest thing from being rational.

  11. rabidbillsfan says:
    July 28, 2018 at 12:56 pm
    See, what protesters don’t realize is that you have not given the fans a choice. I don’t watch CNN, Fox News, whatever because I don’t care about politics. I don’t want to talk about it, like, ever. Once the protests started, I didn’t really have a choice. It started with the protests during the anthem at games I attended.
    —————

    Most people don’t want to watch these anthems at sporting events at all. We weren’t given that choice EITHER.

    And it wasn’t even a thing until the payola between the NFL and the military even made it a thing in 2009.

    The fake outrage about something that you didn’t even SEE unless you were live at games 10 years ago is pure comedy.

  12. Sounds like Meek Elliott doesnt want to get cut by Indiana Jones or trucked over by Garretts Guys.

    Funny how all the gutless Cowboys all jump up and down and repeat whatever Jerrah says like a Carrot Topped puppet on a string.

    Nobody cares what a guy that beats his girl says, nobody cares what a 3rd string quarterback says, nobody cares what the owner of a two playoff wins in 20 years has to say.

    Funny all the drivel in the NFL seems to almost always originate in Dallas, must be “The Culture”.

    Jerrah would be best to stick to delivering bad football and bigoted pizza.

    The NFC East loves Jerry Jones and Garretts Guys.

  13. These Dallas players sound like spouses in an abusive relationship. They say it’s was their choice to stand as one for the National Anthem yet the owner has already came out & said they don’t have an option, which one is true?
    Never mind, we all know the answer as a matter of fact Zeke said he’s not against protesting.

  14. We’re the Dallas Cowboys who actually play in Arlington and practice in Oxnard CA. We have not done squat in over two decades and are irrelevant concerning true success on the field.

