Golden Tate: I signed a contract and I’m going to honor it

Lions receiver Golden Tate is heading into the final year of his contract and would like a new deal, but he never considered holding out to get the contract he wants.

Tate said Friday that he believes in honoring his commitments, and when he signed a five-year contract with the Lions four years ago he expected to play all five years of it.

“I signed a five-year contract and I’m going to honor it,” Tate said. “I love the game a lot. I want to be out here around the guys.”

It’s actually somewhat rare for an NFL player to play out a full five-year contract, as Tate is poised to do. Usually players either over-perform and get a new deal that pays them more, or under-perform and agree to a pay cut or get cut.

Tate has been a good deal for the Lions, never missing a game in his four seasons in Detroit and topping 1,000 receiving yards in three of his four seasons. This year he has a $7 million base salary.

Tate will turn 30 next week, and he’ll hit free agency next year. With another good season he should be able to get a good contract next year.