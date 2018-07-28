How ugly will the Cowboys feud with Dez Bryant get?

Getty Images

Since the late-in-free-agency decision of the Dallas Cowboys to release veteran receiver Dez Bryant, owner Stephen Jones and his son, Stephen, have tiptoed on eggshells in an effort to avoid what happened on Friday. And now that what happened on Friday has happened, the question becomes what will happen on Saturday, and beyond?

Even though the sudden civil war, sort of, seems to have been sparked by a misinterpretation of a comment made by Stephen Jones on SiriusXM NFL Radio, the reaction from Dez suggests that the explosion was inevitable. And now that Mt. Bryant has blown, the question becomes whether it will all just fade away — or whether it was simply the first shot in something that will linger.

It may indeed linger. The Joneses consistently have been careful regarding what they say about Bryant, praising his skills and essentially guaranteeing that he’ll find other employment, while also having no interest in bringing him back to Dallas. But others in the organization haven’t been so flattering, with on-the-record comments indicating a belief that Bryant simply can’t get open on a consistent basis to, more recently, a willingness by players like linebacker Sean Lee to engage Dez publicly.

“You know, to be honest, we did butt heads, because I wanted Dez to be more accountable to this team and his teammates,” Lee said after the spit hit the fan on Friday. “To be honest with you, a lot of the team felt that way. I think he needs to look at himself and hold himself accountable.”

A review of Dez Bryant’s Twitter page suggests that this one isn’t over. And if the Friday outburst should end Cleveland’s reported interest in Dez, he may become even more upset.

It could be that, with each passing day that Dez isn’t catching passes in an NFL training camp, he’ll be feeling more and more frustrated about how things went down in Dallas and, ultimately, wondering whether the things being said about him have kept other teams from giving him a chance. Which means that it could get uglier and, in turn, make it even harder for Dez to land with another NFL team, since no other team will want to welcome the same venom and vitriol if/when it decides to part ways with Dez, to keep him on the bench, and/or to not throw him the ball as much as he thinks the ball should be thrown to him.

All of this could have been avoided if the Cowboys had simply cut the cord on Dez as early as possible in the free agency process. With the money at a maximum and a land rush unfolding for the services of veteran talent, chances are that he would have quickly landed elsewhere, with a financial package better than whatever teams had left by the middle of April.

So even though the Joneses have taken great care to say all the right things about Dez, they did one thing wrong early in the process, and it has caused a recent run on popcorn.