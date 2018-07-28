Jarvis Landry says he begged Adam Gase for bigger variety of routes

Getty Images

Dez Bryant made several disparaging remarks about the Cowboys on Friday, including what he called the team’s “garbage-a@& play calling.”

It seems to be catching.

Jarvis Landry ripped his former team in a Sports Illustrated story, saying he was glad to be out of Miami and in Cleveland.

“[In Miami] no one appreciated [expletive],” Landry told Ben Baskin. “Here it’s blue-collar; it’s hard-working. People that actually appreciate what you bring to the table.”

The star receiver, who made 400 catches for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns in a four-year career with the Dolphins, has not held his tongue since the Dolphins traded him to Cleveland. Last month, Landry revealed on NFL Network that he and Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not have a good relationship.

This time, Landry made Dolphins coach Adam Gase his target. Landry said he frequently asked Gase for a more expansive route tree.

“When I’d go to talk to [Gase] about it, he’d curse me out,” Landry said. “’Why are you telling me how to do my job?’ It got to the point where the environment was just awful.”

Gase declined comment to Sports Illustrated.

Miami used the franchise tag on Landry, but he said the Dolphins’ best offer was five years, $55 million with $27 million guaranteed. The Browns signed him a five-year, $75 million deal with $47 million guaranteed.

“I was hurt by it,” Landry said. “I became the face of the franchise in Miami, and I don’t think they wanted me to be that. The respect was just never there.”