Panthers tackle Daryl Williams carted off with knee injury

Getty Images

The first day in pads was a brutal one of the Panthers, as they might have lost a key component of their offense.

Right tackle Daryl Williams, who was named second team All-Pro last year and was in line for a large contract extension, was carted off the field with a right knee injury Saturday morning.

Via the team’s official website, coach Ron Rivera said Williams was going to be taken back to Charlotte for more tests.

During practice, Williams was replaced by 2017 second-round pick Taylor Moton, and he’d be the likely replacement if Williams misses significant time.

There were some discussions about a contract extension for Williams this offseason, but they apparently never got that close to reaching a deal. That makes the timing of the injury horrible, as he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal.