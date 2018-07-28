Ramon Foster carted off with leg injury

Getty Images

Steelers starting left guard Ramon Foster was carted off from practice after his right leg got caught underneath defensive end Stephon Tuitt, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Foster will undergo further medical testing, but the injury appeared serious, according to Fittipaldo. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who had a scheduled day off, was concerned enough to take the ride on the cart with Foster.

“Unfortunately, it’s a part of the game,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “I’m not going to speculate. I’m simply going to make the necessary adjustments accordingly. More importantly, work our tails off to make sure we’re making this as safe as we can for them through this process.”

Foster, 32, has started 115 games for the Steelers since entering the league in 2009. So despite Tomlin expressing confidence in backup B.J. Finney, the Steelers will lose all of Foster’s 10 years of experience if they lose him.

“Ramon has been doing this for a long time and doing it at a high level,” Tomlin said. “He’s a core member of the group, obviously.”

Finney has started seven games the past two seasons, including two last season for Foster. Pittsburgh signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2016.