Report: Bengals in extension talks with Carlos Dunlap

The Bengals are negotiating an extension with defensive end Carlos Dunlap, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Rapoport’s tweet came after Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported that Dunlap and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, were spotted at training camp talking to owner Mike Brown.

Dunlap, 29, is entering the final year of his deal, which will pay him a $7 million base salary. Though the Bengals drafted Sam Hubbard in the third round, it appears they hope to keep Dunlap around longer than just this season.

Dunlap has played his entire career in Cincinnati since it made him a second-round pick in 2010. He has 64.5 career sacks.

In 2017, Dunlap started all 16 games and played 76.4 percent of the defensive snaps. He made 46 tackles and 7.5 sacks.