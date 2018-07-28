Ryan Shazier walking with a cane at Steelers’ training camp

AP

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is continuing his recovery from a serious spinal injury suffered on the field last season.

Shazier will not play this season, but he is on the field working with his fellow linebackers at the Steelers’ training camp, and he’s walking with a cane. Shazier is moving gingerly but doesn’t appear to struggle to walk down the field to follow the linebacker drills.

When Shazier was stretchered off the field in Cincinnati, there were concerns that he could be paralyzed for life. But he has made steady progress and appears to be walking better now than he did at the NFL draft, when he inspired football fans across the country by walking onto the stage.

Shazier has said he still wants to play in the NFL again. Whether he ever plays again or not, he is making great progress toward living a healthy and fulfilling life.