Seahawks, Duane Brown closing in on an extension

Getty Images

Veteran tackle Duane Brown arrived in Seattle last year via a trade with the Texans. And it looks like he’ll be staying.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Seahawks and Brown are “almost there” on an extension.

Brown, who held out into the 2017 regular season in an effort to get a new deal or force a trade, was due to make $9.75 million in 2018, the final year of his contract.

He turns 33 next months, which naturally will keep the terms in a more reasonable range than the top of the market. Look for something in the neighborhood of $10 million to $11 million per year, perhaps with the first two years guaranteed.

The Seahawks have struggled to find quality and consistency on the offensive line. Brown’s presence could go a long way toward boosting a team that seems to be shifting the focus from defense to offense.