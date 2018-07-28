Seahawks sign Marvin Bracy, waive Tanner Carew

Getty Images

The Seahawks signed receiver Marvin Bracy on Saturday. They waived long snapper Tanner Carew in a corresponding move.

Bracy, 24, will continue trying to make the transition from world-class sprinter to NFL receiver. He finished third in the 100-meter dash at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials.

The former Florida State athlete signed with the Colts last August, but Indianapolis waived him out of the preseason.

Bracy worked out for the Jets in October. He also previously has worked out for the Cowboys and the Panthers.

The Seahawks signed Carew as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in May.