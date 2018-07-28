Some NFL owners have more moderate stances on anthem policy

AP

Since owners don’t seem to be paying much attention to the league’s gag order on the topic, there are a few voices joining the debate that are striking more moderate tones than Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

In fact, Falcons owner Arthur Blank went so far as to recognize that players actually have rights, something that seems to be lost in some precincts.

“Players do have First Amendment rights,” Blank said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “If you talk to many members of the military they’ll tell you what they fought for also was not just the flag or fabric, but what is stands for. It stands for our Constitution and the Bill of Rights. . . .

“It’s a complex issue. It’s complex enough that when you try to sort it out with the players, stadiums, owners and fans. When you have a President that has the biggest mic in the room that can take it different directions for his own reasons, it becomes very difficult. We have to worry about doing the right thing for our flag, the right thing for our players and the right thing for fans.”

The search for a policy that will please everyone might be in vain, but the league is currently talking with representatives from the NFLPA, and they issued a joint statement yesterday pledging further work.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II is not a part of those talks, but he told Mark Maske of the Washington Post that “there’s common ground to be found” and he’s hopeful an agreement can be reached “that applies to all clubs and all players.”

“For the first time in the last two years of this thing, we have the Players Association willing to sit down and talk with us,” Rooney said. “I don’t know if that’s our fault or their fault. But it’s good that we’re talking.”

That’s certainly a less bombastic approach than Jones took this week, when he said that his players would be required to be on the sidelines and standing, even though that flies in the face of the since-tabled policy owners approved in May (which allows players to stay in the locker room if they choose).

While certain parties still turn the issue into a talking point because they think it works for them, the reality is the NFL’s failed attempt to legislate from the top down added energy to a movement that had dwindled. By the end of last season, few players were actually still kneeling, and Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said this week he didn’t intend to even raise a fist this year, as he moves the focus to the work players are doing in their communities.

That, along with owners such as Blank and Rooney who don’t feel compelled to make bold statements which earn them Twitter praise, could help the league find a tenuous peace. At least until the next campaign rally.