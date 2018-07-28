Steve Wilks: Starting job is Bradford’s to lose, with Rosen, Glennon battling for No. 2

AP

Steve Wilks said during the offseason that it wasn’t a long shot that Josh Rosen would start the season opener. But the starting job, Wilks said Saturday, is veteran Sam Bradford‘s to lose.

Wilks labeled the backup job as an open competition between Rosen and Mike Glennon, according to multiple reports.

It is expected Bradford will begin the season as the starter, but he will have to play well, and the Cardinals will have to win, for him to keep the job.

It will come as a surprise if Rosen doesn’t begin the year as the No. 2 quarterback ahead of Glennon, who signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Cardinals after one season in Chicago.

But the Cardinals are giving Rosen a chance to win the job in training camp if he outperforms Bradford, which is what Russell Wilson did his rookie year in beating out Matt Flynn.