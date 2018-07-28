Takk McKinley, Calvin Ridley leave practice with what initially appear minor injuries

AP

Two of the Falcons’ star players left practice early Saturday, with what Dan Quinn said initially appear minor.

First-round pick Calvin Ridley injured his hamstring or knee, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The receiver’s media session was postponed as he went for medical evaluation.

Defensive end Takk McKinley, who underwent offseason surgery on his left shoulder, left with what initially was diagnosed as a bruised right arm.

“First report was that there is nothing serious for us, but I’ll give you a better update tomorrow,” Quinn said. “It looks like a minor precaution as opposed to anything to get worried about.”

McKinley is expected to replace Adrian Clayborn, who wasn’t re-signed after leading the team in sacks. The Falcons drafted Ridley with the 26th overall pick to replace Taylor Gabriel.