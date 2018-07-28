Tom Brady: “Ridiculous” to connect Julian Edelman’s suspension to Alex Guerrero

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 28, 2018, 12:31 PM EDT
AP

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has been suspended four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, and that led to some scrutiny around Alex Guerrero, the trainer who works with many Patriots, most famously Tom Brady. Asked about it today, Brady didn’t appreciate the question.

During his session with reporters at camp this morning, Brady was asked about Edelman’s suspension and told that “a lot of people connected it to Alex.” Brady didn’t take kindly to that.

“No comment. It’s ridiculous. I’m out,” Brady said.

With that, Brady walked off.

Guerrero released a statement saying he is disappointed in Edelman’s suspension and doesn’t condone using performance-enhancing substances, while noting that Edelman works with multiple trainers and coaches, not just him.

23 responses to “Tom Brady: “Ridiculous” to connect Julian Edelman’s suspension to Alex Guerrero

  1. Brady is just like the Hoodie….neither one likes to answer questions….but they both have no problem with Cheating….

  2. Huh. TB became defensive over that? Not exactly the best approach to end scrutiny on the topic.

  9. Patriots Fan:

    “Every teams QB throws temper tantrums. We are the victims here. If you can not all see that, you are just jealous”

  10. of course it is ridiculous

    people are jealous the pats do things that are legendary and unique

    having a training complex on site is unlike any other football campus
    in the nfl, so people squirm in their seats in anger and jealousy that
    their teams didn’t think of it first

    lmao

  11. Norm Macdonald rubbing his back side as he exits the jail cell….”Ridiculous” just “Ridiculous”. Brady is equally buthurt

  12. I’m a Patriots fan, but come on guys, everyone knows we’re cheaters. The only way air leaves a football is if it’s taken out by a person. The ideal gas law was created to explain stuff in outer space and has to do with astronauts. Look, we also got caught filming other teams practices. Thankfully Roger Goodell hooked us up and destroyed the tapes. We’re lucky Roger Goodell is good friends with Kraft so we only got a slap on the wrist for all our cheating. We should be supporting Mr. Roger Goodel not making disparaging comments about him for all he’s done for the Patriots organization.

  14. I don’t think it has anything to do with Guerrero.

    I do think though that both he and Brady defending their method does make them look shady- If they’d have said nothing it probably wouldn’t have even been linked

  16. a troll said: “The ideal gas law was created to explain stuff in outer space”


    Ummm….in 1856?

    It was based upon Amonton’s work in 1702.

    Yes, 1702.

    “outer space”…. LOL

  19. This is the end of the “Great Cheating Dynasty” and they will always be marked with asterisks.

  21. “The only way air leaves a football is if it’s taken out by a person. The ideal gas law was created to explain stuff in outer space and has to do with astronauts.”

    Lolz all you show is your poor level of education. Every person with a car who lives in a cold weather state knows they lose pressure in their tires during winter. That would be because of the ideal gas law by the way, and the way it works here on earth.

    You guys are so desperate in finding ways to pretend the Pats aren’t just a great team that you live in sad little fantasy lands to do so.

  22. Janoris Jenkins’ brother offed a family friend in his house and he kept his cool. Julian gets popped using Tom’s dealer and he melts down in public. The cracks are getting wider.

  23. By next year 1/2 of the “Patriots fans” will be sporting Lamar Jackson jerseys.

