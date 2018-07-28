Tom Brady: “Ridiculous” to connect Julian Edelman’s suspension to Alex Guerrero

AP

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has been suspended four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, and that led to some scrutiny around Alex Guerrero, the trainer who works with many Patriots, most famously Tom Brady. Asked about it today, Brady didn’t appreciate the question.

During his session with reporters at camp this morning, Brady was asked about Edelman’s suspension and told that “a lot of people connected it to Alex.” Brady didn’t take kindly to that.

“No comment. It’s ridiculous. I’m out,” Brady said.

With that, Brady walked off.

Guerrero released a statement saying he is disappointed in Edelman’s suspension and doesn’t condone using performance-enhancing substances, while noting that Edelman works with multiple trainers and coaches, not just him.