Vikings’ Danielle Hunter hasn’t heard a thing about how helmet rule will affect him

Getty Images

The NFL still has some work to do on explaining to players how the new rule against lowering their helmets will be enforced.

That was apparent when Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter talked to PFT today at training camp in Minnesota. Hunter said he hasn’t heard anything about how the new rule will be enforced, or what players are expected to do differently this year.

Hunter did say, however, that he tries not to initiate contact with his helmet regardless of what the rules say.

“I play with my hands and eyes. I try to keep my helmet out of it because that’s something that can hurt you,” Hunter said.

That’s what the NFL wants players to say, but the league needs to make sure players know exactly what the letter of the law is. The rules have changed, but not every player knows that.