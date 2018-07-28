Vikings make Clancy Barone, Andrew Janocko co-offensive line coaches

Getty Images

The sudden passing of Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano left the team with an opening at a key staff position. The Vikings will fill it with a pair of coaches.

The Vikings have announced that Clancy Barone and Andrew Janocko will serve as co-offensive line coaches. Barone previously served as the team’s tight ends coach. Janocko had been the assistant offensive line coach.

Former Raiders offensive coordinator Todd Downing will replace Barone as the tight ends coach. He previously spent 2001 through 2005 with the Vikings, in a variety of roles.

Coach Mike Zimmer, a defensive specialist, told PFT on Saturday that he’ll likely spend a extra time on the offensive side of the ball this year, due to the absence of Sparano. John DeFillippo is the team’s new offensive coordinator, replacing new Giants coach Pat Shurmur.