Andrew Luck “responding well” in return to practice

AP

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck took some time on Sunday to reflect on his first practices of training camp before getting ready for the team’s first padded practice of the summer.

Luck worked in full on Thursday and Friday before taking a day off from throwing on Saturday as part of the plan to get his right shoulder ready for the regular season. After missing an entire season, Luck said there were times he looked “pretty silly on film” in those two practices but that his arm is “responding well” to the work he’s put in thus far.

Most significant for Luck is the fact that his arm isn’t hurting when he throws the ball.

“No pain,” Luck said, via the Indianapolis Star. “Soreness, tiredness, for sure, and stresses are my arm that are different. [There are] stresses, shoot, on everybody’s body at this camp that are different.”

The Colts plan to have Luck play in their first preseason game on August 9 and more reports like the one he offered on Sunday should keep that plan firmly in place.